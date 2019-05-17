The newest themed train ride offered by St. Marys Railroad brings to life a familiar childhood dream — to run away and join the circus.
During the ride aboard the Circus Train passengers will learn the back story of a 6-year-old boy named Max who is running away to join the circus. He plans to meet with some of the key circus characters at the Big Top before he chooses a job.
Other entertainers from the St. Marys Little Theatre group, including a magician and a clown, will interact with passengers on the ride aboard the open-air train. Once they arrive to the Big Top at the midway point of the ride, passengers will be greeted by the ringmaster, who will be standing on a 200-foot stage parallel to the tracks.
Max will get off the train to meet the different circus performers on the stage, including a strong man who tells the little boy to eat his vegetables, a magician who struggles to correctly pick a number between one and 10 and the bearded lady who encourages him to grow facial hair as soon as possible.
The little boy will also meet a tightrope walker, unicyclist, juggler, lion tamer, elephant handler and other characters.
“There is a lot of engagement with the passengers,” said Barbara Ryan, the railroad’s entertainment director.
Many people also tour the railroad museum before or after the hour-long ride, Ryan said.
Concessions are available on the premises. The rides leave at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. each day. The cost is $20 for adults, $14 for children 12-years-old and younger. Children two and younger ride free on laps. Please visit to stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235 for tickets.