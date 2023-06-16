CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in franchise history Monday night.
While most NBA fans on Twitter began to congratulate the Nuggets, and even debate where Nikola Jokic ranks all-time among NBA centers, chaos immediately ensued for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who made an early claim that the Hawks are bringing the NBA championship to Atlanta next season.
“We next!” Young tweeted with ring and trophy emojis, seemingly before the clock hit triple zero.
Twitter historically has not been a safe place for takes as poorly timed as Young’s, and it did not hold back in letting the two-time All-Star know what they thought. A flurry of GIFs and memes poured into his mentions right away.
“Bro says this every year,” Old NBA Tweets tweeted.
“The only rings in your future are onion rings,” Hubie Brown parody account @HubieTalksHoops replied. “Where does he come up with this stuff?”
One user, Lance Woods, even joked that Young’s ring next year is going to be a wedding ring.
“Trae getting married? Congratulations,” he wrote.
Still, the responses weren’t all bad. Atlanta sports fan Blake Newsome tweeted, “LETS GOOOOOOO I NEED TO WITNESS A HAWKS CHAMPIONSHIP.”
After finishing 41-41 this season and getting bounced by the Celtics in the first round, the Hawks have some work to do before ascending to the top of the league.
The Hawks have been a mainstay in the playoffs for the better part of the last two decades, but the franchise has never made the leap to serious contention, even though they made the Eastern Conference Finals as recently as 2021.
In 1958 the Bob Pettit, who won the NBA’s first MVP award in 1956, led the St. Louis Hawks past the Boston Celtics with a 50-point performance in a 110-109 series clinching Game 6 win. The franchise moved to Atlanta in 1965 and has not made the finals in 55 years down South.
That’s not because of a lack of effort on Young’s part. The point guard averaged 26 points and 10 assists per game last season.
The Hawks were +6000 to win the 2024 title when betting opened Wednesday, which gives them the 16th-best odds.