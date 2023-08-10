SPORTS-1984-NCAA-DROPPED-BALL-AND-1-AT.jpg
Buy Now

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards gets tackled by Georgia Tech linebacker Trenilyas Tatum last season at Sanford Stadium.

 Hyosub Shin/AJC

You may find this hard to believe.

The opportunistic disassembly of the Pac-12 and the cannibalization of college athletics – it all can be traced to the NCAA’s failure to act with reason and foresight.

Tags

More from this section

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.

Recommended for you