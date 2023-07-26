SPORTS-COLLEGE-FOOTBALL-COUNTDOWN-32-DAYS-1-AT.jpg
Buy Now

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key speaks to press members during Georgia Tech’s Pro Day in the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

 Miguel Martinez/AJC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key became (jokingly) exasperated when media kept asking him about expectations for his team. I get it because I’m not a big fan of the subject, either. But it’s July, it was the ACC Football Kickoff event, so expectations were pretty much all everyone was talking about Tuesday.

Besides, Key can try to sidestep the topic, but his players won’t.

Tags

More from this section

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.

Recommended for you