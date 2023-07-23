“The View” hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are mourning the loss of the popular talk show’s co-creator Bill Geddie, who died on Thursday. He was 68.
“We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie,” Behar tweeted Friday. “As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff.”
Behar remembered the producer as a man who loved comedy and cigars. She also thanked the “Viewmaster” — along with co-creator Barbara Walters, who died last year — for bringing her on board when the morning talk show launched in 1997.
ABC credits Geddie with helping create “The View” and serving as its longtime executive producer. His work led to numerous Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Talk Show, as well as the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Geddie left “The View” in 2014 after 17 years, around the same time Walters stepped away from her hosting duties.
He then went on to serve as an executive producer on ABC’s “Tamron Hall” from 2019 to 2020.
His decades-long television career also included time at “Good Morning America.”
Hostin was a senior ABC legal correspondent when she joined “The View” in 2016, after Geddie left, but still thinks of him as “a mentor.”
“My friend and mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68,” she tweeted. “Bill was the first person to believe that I could be a national talk show host.”
Geddie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara, and their two daughters. In a statement to Variety, they said the family patriarch “was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad.’”
He reportedly died from “coronary-related factors.”
A representative for “The View” told the Daily News that the program planned to honor Geddie when it returns to the air on Monday.
The show announced his death on Friday, writing on social media, “It’s with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of ‘The View’ co-creator and one of television’s most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie. He was a pioneer in television ... ‘The View’ wouldn’t exist without Bill Geddie.”
“The View” has won more than 30 Daytime Emmy Awards and is one of the most-watched shows on television.
Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.
Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…
As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.
Members of Georgians for Truth.org stood in near 100 degree heat on the side of the St. Simons Island causeway Friday with banners and handheld signs advocating for hand-counted paper ballots in next year’s election.