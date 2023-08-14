ATLANTA — The mayor of Tifton asked Georgia lawmakers Monday to fix a system of distributing local sales tax dollars that favors counties at the expense of cities.

Under current state law, cities and counties that can’t agree on how to allocate local sales tax revenues between them must submit to an arbitration process that skews toward counties, Julie Smith told a Senate study considering potential changes to the system.

Tags

More from this section

Truck crashes into Burger King on U.S. 341

Truck crashes into Burger King on U.S. 341

A truck hauling an equipment trailer rammed into the side of a Burger King on U.S. 341 in Brunswick just before 6:45 a.m. Monday, wrecking the inside of the restaurant and crashing through the counter.

Carter stops in Brunswick to oppose NOAA rule

Carter stops in Brunswick to oppose NOAA rule

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, stopped at Brunswick Landing Marina on Monday to defend legislation he is co-sponsoring that would stop the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from imposing a speed limit on smaller vessels during right whale calving season.

Recommended for you