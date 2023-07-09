Three people are dead and two others are injured following four separate shootings early Sunday in metro Atlanta, authorities said.

A span of eight hours separated the shootings, three of which occurred within five miles of each other in southwest Atlanta. Investigations are ongoing into the four incidents, none of which appear related, Atlanta police said.

