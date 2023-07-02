Rick Froberg, the singer, guitarist and visual artist best known for taking the knotty, overdriven sound of math rock into the mainstream (or close to it) with his influential San Diego band Drive Like Jehu, died Friday in San Diego. He was 55.

His death was confirmed Saturday by his longtime bandmate John Reis, who wrote on Instagram that he "passed away suddenly last night from natural causes."

