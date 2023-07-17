When Eddie Britt joined the Iron City Houserockers as the new lead guitarist, nobody knew who he was, said the band’s former leader Joe Grushecky.
It didn’t take long for that to change.
Britt became an essential element in the legendary Pittsburgh bar-rock band with what Rolling Stone magazine described as his “searing guitar solos.”
Britt, who stemmed from Export, Pennsylvania, died on July 6 at 68.
The Iron City Houserockers didn’t know of the self-taught guitarist when he answered an ad for an audition in 1979 after the band had released its debut album “Love’s So Tough.”
Britt took part in making their acclaimed second album, “Have A Good Time but Get Out Alive!” for MCA Records, recorded in New York with producers Mick Ronson, Ian Hunter and Little Steven. Britt had a co-writing credit for supplying the chord structure on the single “Junior’s Bar,” a Pittsburgh classic.
“Eddie gave us a completely different, unique sound than Gary Scalise [the former guitarist],” Grushecky says. “Scalise was real rooted in the blues. Eddie came as a much more sophisticated guitar player.”
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
He did it all without adding another sizable ego to the Houserockers.
“We had a lot of different personalities in that band,” Grushecky says. “He was a gentle soul.”
So much so that, when he came to the Houserockers, Britt, who had five sisters, was going by Ned Britt. But there was already a Ned in the band, drummer Ned Rankin. Two Neds seemed weird. So they said, “We’re calling you Eddie.”
“He went along with it,” Grushecky said.
Britt remained a Houserocker for four years, through their national touring, television appearances and two more albums for MCA. When the left the Houserockers, who split in 1984, Britt decided that he’d had enough of rock ‘n’ roll and went into the tile and flooring business. He also loved boating and riding motorcycles.
In 2012, he suffered a debilitating stroke and, according to the family obit, “He battled valiantly for years to recover, but it eventually robbed him of his quality of life.”
Britt is survived by lifelong companion Wendy Justice, sisters Debbie (Vince) Manetti, Cindee (Brad) Norris, Molly (Paul) Rehrig, Patsy (Michael) Irwin and Kelly (Jeff) Shea.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wolfe-Von Geis Funeral Home, Export. Services will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
