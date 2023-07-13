July 13
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Young Peoples’ Summer Workshop will be putting on a production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. at The Casino Theater at 530 Beachview Drive on St Simons Island. Tickets are $12. The show will continue at 7:30 p.m. July 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22. There will be a matinee performance at 3:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com, call 912-638-0338 or email info@theislandplayers.com. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com, call 912-638-0338 or email info@theislandplayers.com.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. City police officers will listen to attendees’ concerns.
July 15
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. This month’s program and open sew, following the meeting, is working on Quilts of Valor to pay respect to area veterans. All are invited to attend. It is recommended that attendees bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and all the tools and supplies they need for their project.
July 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Kenny on the Keys will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
July 17
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Today
Acoustic Smile (Dave & friends), 5 p.m., Catch 228, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 5 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., ECHO, King and Prince Resort, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Crawford & Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Keith Dean and Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Gravity Bomb, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Raster, Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
The Sweet T featuring Tony Adams, Tina Rosario and Tim Akins, 7:30 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Whiskey Hotel, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Friday
Fred Kopp, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Dakota Duo, 5 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Matt Williams, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Squirt Gun, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland, 7 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Full Moon Folk, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Lauren Marie Duo, 7 p.m. Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Frost Bros Band, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Saturday
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick
Your Mom’s Favorite Band, 5 p.m., Wee Pub Brunswick, Brunswick
Pine Box Dwellers, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
Kellie & The Kruze-o-matics, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Soulful Dave, 6 p.m., V Pizza, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry & Hired Guns, 6:30 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
The Page Brothers, 7 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Michaele & the Ambiguous, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Unifya, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry, 5 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Connie Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
J.B. Williams, 6 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Timothy Scott Williams, 6 p.m., V Pizza, St. Simons Island
Soulful Dave, 7 p.m., Catch 228, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Kenny on the Keys, 7 p.m., St. Simons Lighthouse Lawn, St. Simons Island
Monday
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Paul Juneau, 6 p.m., Fish Tales Pub & Grill, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Anthony Stubelek, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island