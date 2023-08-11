SPORTS-GYM-BILES-GET

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at Now Arena last Saturday in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time who stepped away from the sport to focus on her mental health after the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, is coming to San Jose.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist will join another all-around Olympic gold medalist, Sunisa Lee, among 147 of the country’s best gymnasts who will compete in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Aug. 24-27 at the SAP Center.

