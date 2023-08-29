At Sonny Seiler’s 90th birthday celebration back in February at the Oglethorpe Club there was the ultimate social.
His trio of doting daughters — Swann, Bess and Sarah — and brother Charles made sure that the guest list included exactly whom Sonny wanted to show up; and to remind him that even though he was getting long in the tooth, that he had a lot of good days left: another sojourn between the hedges, more opportunity to fish the intercostal waterways of Savannah, another ride over Johnny Mercer’s Moon River bridge, another day at his beach house at Tybee, another night at the Uga suite at the Georgia Center, road games such as Jacksonville and God-willing, another unforgettable outing in the College Football Playoffs.
The National Hurricane Center listed Glynn County under a tropical storm warning as Idalia gains strength moving northward through the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida.
Tropical Storm Idalia is now forecast to intensify into a major hurricane before making landfall on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said. On its current predicted track, the storm could bring Category 1 hurricane conditions to the Golden Isles by …
Shopping at consignment stores has become a very popular way of expanding a wardrobe without breaking the bank. Parents are particularly aware of what a challenge it can be to keep growing kids in appropriate, well-fitting and fashionable clothing. Outfitting children, especially as they bec…