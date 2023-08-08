The FedEx Cup playoffs are officially underway and the field of 70 golfers in the point standings who will vie for a spot at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club has been set.
There will be two tournaments to reduce the field to the 30 who will be in Atlanta with the $17 million prize on the line. Previously, the playoffs have held four tournaments with a starting field of 125 golfers.
This week, the field will compete in the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind beginning Thursday. The top 50 golfers will advance to the BMW Championships at Olympia Fields Aug. 17-20.
The top 30 golfers will make it to the Tour Championship Aug. 24-27.
CBS Sports will present weekend coverage of the entire FedExCup playoffs for the first time. At the Tour Championship, coverage of the first two rounds will be on the Golf Channel. CBS’s coverage on Saturday will be from 3-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:30-7 p.m. Once the final pairing reaches the 10th hole on Sunday, the remainder of the final round will be presented commercial-free.
Notably, Justin Thomas will not be in the playoff field as he finished 71st in the points standings, nine points behind the final spot. Adam Scott finished in 72nd place and his streak of 16 straight years making the playoffs came to an end. Matt Kuchar, who is in 60th place, is now the only golfer to make every playoff field since they began in 2007.
Here is the field of 70 who made the FedEx Cup playoffs:
