The FedEx Cup playoffs are officially underway and the field of 70 golfers in the point standings who will vie for a spot at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club has been set.

There will be two tournaments to reduce the field to the 30 who will be in Atlanta with the $17 million prize on the line. Previously, the playoffs have held four tournaments with a starting field of 125 golfers.

