ATLANTA — The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into conditions at the Fulton County Jail following the death of an inmate covered in lice and filth.

“People held in jails and prisons do not surrender their constitutional and civil rights at the jailhouse door,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said during a news conference Thursday.

Tags

More from this section

Recommended for you