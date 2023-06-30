From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that the word Armageddon means “battle between good and evil”? I fear that Christians will have to go through this awful time when the world comes to an end, but I fear most for those who go through it not knowing God in a personal way. It doesn’t seem that the book of Revelation is clear on the state of the church at that time.
– A.F.
Dear A.F.: There’s a cataclysmic time coming known as the Battle of Armageddon where good and evil collide. The Bible is clear about what mankind should do to make itself ready for the end times: “Prepare to meet thy God” (Amos 4:12, KJV). Most important is not to wait until the end to prepare, but settle the matter of the soul today while there is time. As the world moves relentlessly toward a period of intense tribulation, seek Him in all things — now!
Whether Christians will face the period of tribulation around Armageddon is a matter of debate among equally sincere Bible scholars. But there can be no doubt that suffering in one form or another comes to us all. And we can be certain that God will give us the strength and resources we need to live through any situation in life that He ordains. The will of God will never take us where the grace of God cannot sustain us.
The Bible and the history of the church both demonstrate that God’s way for the suffering of His people has not always been the way of escape, but the way of endurance. We must learn to live triumphantly amid the traumas and pressures we face daily and, in doing so, be a light in the present darkness that covers the world, so that others will hear the Gospel and prayerfully humble themselves before God and obey Him.
