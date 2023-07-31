From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some Christians take a public stand for their right to practice their faith in the workplace; others feel that the workplace is “no place” to display personal faith. What does the Bible say on this matter?
– P.T.
Dear P.T.: Christians are to be the light of the world. The Bible says, “You are the light of the world. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14,16).
The reality of our Christian profession is shown in many ways: the things we say, as well as the things we do not say; the things we do, as well as the things we do not do. While Christianity is not primarily a matter of externals, nevertheless it does find expression in conversation, habits, recreation, emphasis, and ambitions in daily life.
Our conversations should honor Christ. Our habits should be those of which He approves. Can people tell from the emphasis we attach to material things whether we have set our affection on things above, or whether we are primarily attached to this world? Do people see in us an ambition for place and position out of accord with that of a Christian? We should ask ourselves these and many other questions, for in such things men judge whether we are Christians or not.
What’s our attitude toward those of other races, abortion, or sexual deviation as an acceptable lifestyle? All of these are very real and practical questions that must be answered. Our lives are to be lived out before an unbelieving world, and the guiding principle of our relation to the world should be one that always points people to the Lord Jesus Christ.
