SPORTS-BBO-SULLIVAN-COLUMN-SE
Buy Now

The ballpark takes a moment of silence for the “Stand Up to Cancer” segment during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

CHICAGO — Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez was asked about his approach during his ninth-inning at-bat against Craig Kimbrel in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

“Oh, definitely trying to win it, honestly,” he said, according to the New York Times. “Once I saw the guy getting to first, my thought was just get a good pitch to drive and let’s try to win this game.”

Tags

More from this section

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.

Recommended for you