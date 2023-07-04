SPORTS-BRAVES-STAR-RONALD-ACUNA-JR-1-AT.jpg
Buy Now

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. smiles during a recent game. Acuña has 20 plus home runs and 40 stolen bases before the All-Star Break.

 Miguel Martinez/AJC

Nine in a row.

With a 4-2 win over the Guardians on Monday at Progressive Field, the Braves extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games. At 57-27, they own MLB’s best record.

Tags

More from this section

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.

Recommended for you