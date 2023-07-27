The Braves don’t necessarily need to make any significant trades before the Aug. 1 deadline. They are breezing to a sixth consecutive National League East title. Human bettors and statistical projections favor the Braves to win the World Series. The postseason can be a crapshoot, but the Braves clearly are good enough to win it all.

Still, the Braves have some holes. That’s not an overreaction to their 4-7 record since the All-Star break. The recent issues with left field and the starting rotation are nothing new. They’ve just been covered up by explosive offense. The Braves can’t count on that in the postseason, where pitching is at a premium, and every plate appearance is important.

Tags

More from this section

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.

Recommended for you