Manager Brian Snitker had a great team in 2022, but the Atlanta Braves still lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series Championship.

 Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves are a great team, yet they have some real weaknesses that potential National League playoff opponents can exploit. None of those flaws are major, which is why the Braves have the best record and run differential in baseball, but nitpicking is what you do with World Series contenders.

Braves starting pitchers have been, collectively, mediocre. The hitters chase a lot of pitchers outside of the strike zone and have produced significantly better against left-handers than righties. The fielding is shaky for at least three positions, and maybe four.

