The Braves have the National League’s best record and run differential. They lead the league in runs scored per game. That’s with lackluster production from the reigning NL Rookie of the Year and All-Star third baseman. The Braves are second in runs allowed. That’s despite their ace pitcher being out for two months.

The Braves feel inevitable at the season’s midpoint. There’s no sense that anything can stop them other than the usual variable, bad injury luck, and they’ve already had plenty of that. The Braves have been that much better than the rest of the National League. There’s no reason to think they’ll slow down.

Pinova plant to close permanently

Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15. 

