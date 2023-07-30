SPORTS-AFTER-LENGTHY-INJURY-STINT-MAX-1-AT.jpg
Braves pitcher Max Fried watches Arizona Diamondbacks take the lead during the ninth inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. Braves lost 16-13.

 Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Braves, who have spent almost three months without Max Fried, might not have to go much longer without their ace.

After making four rehab starts, Fried’s next start is expected to be for the Braves – provided all continues to go well over this upcoming week.

