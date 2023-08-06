Pride Evans has trained and worked with some of the most talented tennis players in the world over the past five decades.
But what makes Evans unique is his ability to also get the most out of players who had never picked up a racquet.
The Georgia Professional Tennis Association Hall of Famer and USTPA certified professional has hit 50 years as a coach and consultant — the last 14 of which has been spent as the tennis professional at The King and Prince Beach Resort.
Over Evans’ storied career, he has coached some of the top juniors in the state, and he’s taken his lessons internationally, working with Chinese juniors and tennis professionals through the Shanghai Racquet Club and consulting on the Shanghai Masters.
It can get tedious working with top level players who meticulously stress over every shot though. Evans has found joy in guiding newcomers to the sport.
“The upper levels of tennis, those players can be more difficult,” Evans said. “That’s a challenge. Often times, especially with the juniors, the parents are the challenge. That’s a big part of it.
“The beginners, they swing and miss four times, then they hit one ball and you think they’d just won Wimbledon. The enthusiasm you get from that is good.”
Tina Daniel was one of those beginners just over two years ago. She had never played the sport before starting lessons with Evans.
Now, she competes at the 3.0 level while making memories and friends through her involvement with tennis.
“We started with the tennis apprentice two years ago, and at 50 years old, I was just looking to have a good time, try something new, and challenge myself,” Daniel said. “He’s the perfect one for that. He pushes us, makes it fun, helps us challenge ourselves and is very motivating along the way.”
Donna Cansler never expected to be where she is now when she first began with Evans.
“Going into it never playing before is a bit intimidating because you don’t know,” Cansler said. Having someone like Pride that has so many years of experience working with the top level, being a beginner, you just don’t know how it’s going to go. But he’s so positive, encouraging, and he looks at us all as individuals. He keeps it fun.”
Shockingly, there was a time before tennis for Evans, who played defensive back and returned kicks in college at Austin Peay University.
It wasn’t until Evans hung up his cleats that he picked up a racquet.
“It was actually by accident,” Evans said. “I was just finishing up school, and I had played college football. I knew it was going to be hard to find 22 people to play with me for the rest of my life, so I figured I needed to do something else.
“I took a job with the top tennis professional in Atlanta, Georgia at the time, a guy by the name of Crawford Henry, and that was 51 years ago. I just fell in love with tennis. I was going to coach high school football, that was my dream, and then I ended up in tennis and never left it.”
While in Atlanta, Evans went on to take ownership of his own club, and he signed on to oversee management of six others. Most recently, Evans signed on to be a consultant on a sports complex being built in Nashville, Tenn.
Evans’ love for tennis combined with his acute business acumen culminated in a shake up of AT&T Challenge, which was an invitation-only tournament featuring eight of the top mens tennis players in the world.
In 1989, the event was moved out of the Omni Hotel in Atlanta and to the green clay courts of Horseshoe Bend Country Club, where it drew some of the biggest names in tennis.
“Against every odd in the world, I recruited that international tennis tournament,” Evans said. “We had five days of ESPN and two days of CBS national television for the top eight mens players in the world: (John) McEnroe, (Jimmy) Connors, (Ivan) Lendl, (Stefan) Edberg, (Andre) Agassi, all these guys. We built a 7,500-seat stadium in three weeks and took it down in 10 days.”
The admiration and respect for Evans radiates throughout the sport, and he has photos with some of the greatest players in tennis to prove it Though not even Evans could avoid at least one confrontation with the famously fickle McEnroe.
“The only problem I had with anybody during that entire tournament was John McEnroe,” Evans said, thumbing through his scrapbook of old press clippings. “There is a picture in here somewhere of me and him, we’re like right here. He was complaining that the food concessions were too close to the court so he could smell the food.”
Nowadays, Evans spends much of his time on the court at The King and Prince, where he conducts private lessons for up to three-and-a-half hours per day — the cavalcade of repeat customers stock the resort with regular heads in beds.
After 50 years in the business, Evans can’t imagine doing anything else.
“I have got no intention of going anywhere,” Evans said. “I hope I can do this and someday they pick me and try to resuscitate me on the court. I’ve got no interest in going anywhere. I love it.”