Pride Evans has trained and worked with some of the most talented tennis players in the world over the past five decades.

But what makes Evans unique is his ability to also get the most out of players who had never picked up a racquet.

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

Recommended for you