20230629_184840.jpg

Glynn Academy graduate and U.S. Naval Academy freshman David Stanphill is joined by parents Reed and Jennifer Stanphill before embarking on his Plebe Summer in Annapolis, MD.

 Provided Photo

David Stanphill, a former Glynn Academy long snapper and incoming long snapper for the Navy football team, is joining 1,200 men and women for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Plebe Summer for the Class of 2027.

A yearly tradition that the U.S. Naval Academy ensues on its future midshipmen from the start, the Plebe Summer is designed to help prepare them for their first academic year in Annapolis and the future four years they spend on campus. The midshipmen will have no access to television, movies, the internet or music and are restricted to the use of their cell phones. Three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer are permitted.

