David Stanphill, a former Glynn Academy long snapper and incoming long snapper for the Navy football team, is joining 1,200 men and women for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Plebe Summer for the Class of 2027.
A yearly tradition that the U.S. Naval Academy ensues on its future midshipmen from the start, the Plebe Summer is designed to help prepare them for their first academic year in Annapolis and the future four years they spend on campus. The midshipmen will have no access to television, movies, the internet or music and are restricted to the use of their cell phones. Three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer are permitted.
With the summer progressing Stanphill and the other midshipmen will learn the basic skills of seamanship, navigating damage control, sailing and learning infantry drills.
Daily training sessions revolve around the mental and physical development as the midshipmen build on team-building skills in courses around martial arts, obstacle endurance and swimming. The Plebe Summer design is to develop physical, mental and team-building skills for the incoming 1,200 freshman.
Once finishing the Plebe Summer, Stanphill will suit up for the Midshipmen football team as the team prepares to kick off the 2023 season under the direction of new head coach Brian Newberry.
Navy opens the college football season in Dublin, Ireland, for a Week Zero matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Aviva Stadium on Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock.
