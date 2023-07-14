Pirates nation can support Brunswick High football while enjoying A Night Under The Lights at Glynn County Stadium this upcoming Thursday.
The Brunswick High School Touchdown Club is holding a fundraiser at the stadium that includes a low country boil, a reverse raffle and live entertainment.
Tickets are $100 for two people, which includes dinner and entry into the reverse raffle for a chance to win $5,000. Winners do not have to be present to earn the prize.
There will also be a silent auction held featuring NFL and collegiate football jerseys, Brunswick football trophy helmets and more.
Tickets may be purchased at the BHS Fieldhouse or Glynn County Stadium. Checks are payable to BHS Touchdown Club, cash or Venmo @BHSTouchdown-Club. Gates open to the event at 6:30 p.m., and the first ticket will be drawn at 7 p.m.
Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.
Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.
The local organization overseeing the progress of an initiative to create a hub of services for low-income families at the Risley campus in Brunswick has partnered with a firm that specializes in project design and historic preservation.