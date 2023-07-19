NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Now, Florida knows how it feels.

Georgia watched the Gators become college football’s prime program from 2006-10. Florida won two championships and posted three 13-1 seasons in a four-year span. Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow were among the best coach-quarterback duos in history. Gators fans weren’t shy about letting Georgia enthusiasts hear about it, either.

Tags

More from this section

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…

Recommended for you