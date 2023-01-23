Three town hall meetings are scheduled this month in District 1 by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen.
He schedules the meetings each year to meet with constituents to discuss important issues and concerns with them.
“It’s mostly a listening session,” he said. “I also try to report what we were able to accomplish.”
Tostensen said he will update the audience about what commissioners were able to accomplish in 2022 and explain their goals for 2023.
“I want to know their concerns and any problems they are having,” he said.
During past sessions, the big topics have been about new sidewalks and cleaning drainage ditches.
Lisa Gurganus, county recreation and parks director, will attend the meetings to answer questions and to explain any ongoing or planned projects. Dave Austin, public works director, will be on hand to answer questions about any ongoing or planned projects.
And the county project manager overseeing Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects will also attend the meetings.
County Commissioner at-large Bo Clark will attend the first meeting on 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, 3780 U.S. 82, since he lives District 1.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski will attend the second meeting 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Blythe Island.
And Commission Chairman Wayne Neal will attend the 6 p.m. meeting on Jan. 31 at Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hgy., Brunswick.