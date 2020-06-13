The Republican National Committee’s decision to move President Trump’s renomination celebration to Jacksonville, Fla., has local tourism officials planning for a surge in visitors in late August.
Scott McQuade, president of the Golden Isles Visitors and Convention Bureau, said tourism officials in Jacksonville have already reached out to him to discuss the potential impact the convention will have on the region.
“It would have a strong impact because of our proximity to Jacksonville,” he said.
Many government officials who would likely attend the convention are already familiar with the Golden Isles through events held at Sea Island, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and other venues.
The one uncertainty is if the entire group of more than 19,000 people show up for the convention with COVID-19 still a health concern. But if everyone shows up as expected, McQuade said he expects lots of visitors to the Golden Isles.
“If things resume the way we expect them to do, we’ll have the available rooms,” he said. “It should be good for us.”
Tonya Harvey, director of the Kingsland Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she expects an impact to tourism similar to the one in 2004 when Jacksonville hosted the Super Bowl. The challenge is preparing for the surge in visitors with a two-month notice.
City officials began planning for the Super Bowl more than a year before the event happened.
Harvey said she hasn’t had a chance to discuss the issue with any other convention and tourism directors in the region, but that will happen soon.
She said she is already trying to arrange meetings with McQuade and other regional tourism officials. She is also planning to contact convention organizers in Jacksonville to make preparations for the event, scheduled Aug. 24-27.
“This will have an impact on our hotels and lodging,” she said. “There will be a lot of planning leading up to this event.”