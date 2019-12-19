Visitors to the Golden Isles may be paying a little more for lodging if Glynn County commissioners approve a proposal to establish a tourist improvement district.
A proposed tourism improvement district, which was discussed at Wednesday’s Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting, will enable the county to create an additional tax that would be added to the bill of guests.
The revenue generated from the tax could be used for specific projects designed to generate tourism.
The creation of the district is done at the county level with no requirement for local legislation from the General Assembly.
Scott Steilen, a CVB board member, said if the tourist district is created, local hoteliers have indicated they will support a 2 percent tax that would generate as much as $4 million a year. The new revenue would be used for improved signage, gateways and other community projects.
Currently visitors to the Golden Isles pay a 5 percent bed tax, and the new fee would be an additional fee added to the bill.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the additional two percent would still make accommodations in the Golden Isles cheaper than the state average.
If county officials choose to create a tax improvement district, it would be the first in the state, McQuade said. It wouldn’t be the first time the Golden Isles has broken new ground in promoting tourism
“In 1974, we were the first county in the state with a bed tax,” he said. “We’re blazing a trail once again.”
A list of potential projects and a priority list will be created if the district and tax are approved.
“We’re not going to be short on projects,” Steilen said.
In other business, a new logo for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce was approved unanimously by board members at Wednesday’s meeting.
The new logo, which from a distance appears like an anchor with a multi-color flag flowing will be formally unveiled at a logo reveal party in January.
The marketing plan for the upcoming Business & Bites was also discussed at the meeting. The annual event was known as the chamber’s business expo, but the name was changed as a way to attract a more diverse crowd.
Some of the region’s top restaurants have already committed to setting up booths at the event on Jan. 30 in the Gruber Hanger at the St. Simons Island Airport. The advertising campaign will include radio, billboards and social media.
The price of being a chamber member may also be changing in coming months. Board member Justin Callaway said the proposal under consideration about charge a flat rate for every business, plus an additional fee based on the number of employees. Larger companies would get an adjusted per employee fee.
Callaway said even if the new rate structure is approved, the local chamber’s rates are still lower than comparable chambers in the state.
He also pointed out that every employee from every business that is a member is also a chamber member with all the rights to training and other programs available.