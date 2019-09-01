Everybody likes to be able to show off when they are proud of something or someone. It’s why parents put bumper stickers on their cars proclaiming their child is an honor student, or why people have special displays for their prized possessions in their homes.
On Friday, Downtown Development Authority director Mathew Hill got to be the proud parent as he showed off what downtown Brunswick has to offer with a tour on the final day of the Georgia Downtown Association’s Conference on Jekyll Island.
Hill explained the history of downtown and how the effort to preserve and revitalize that history began two decades ago. The effort to do so continues today with plenty of success that Hill pointed out on his tour.
That included a stop by the old Ford dealership building that is set to become office space and residential apartments in the near future. The building’s space, particularly the residential apartments, will no doubt be a boon for downtown Brunswick.
Good news came early in the tour. When some of the tour participants asked about parking in downtown Brunswick, Hill replied that there are no requirements, and plans for more parking are ongoing.
That is good news, as it can be difficult at times to find a place to park. With more people coming downtown, it only makes sense to look at ways to add more parking spaces to the area.
The tour also stopped by the Historic Ritz Theatre, which is a prime example of the city saving a key piece of downtown history. Instead of being torn down, it was bought and renovated by the city. Now the Ritz is teeming with events year-round.
Two of their stops showed just how much progress downtown has made in the last couple of years. Richland Rum’s downtown distillery has been a big hit and is another example of how much good work can be done when private and public interests work together for the common good.
The last stop for the tour is where Silver Bluff Brewery will soon stand. Construction is ongoing, and Hill said it is slated to open later this year. Again, the city helped with this project as well, helping the company secure a stabilization loan for an older building on the site that will become a tasting room.
Downtown Brunswick drew rave reviews from those who took the tour. Sugar Hill’s economic development authority director called the area “very cute” and noted that all the parking spaces were full, but the area was still quiet.
If you have been skeptical that downtown Brunswick is moving on the right path, this tour definitely provided validation that it is on the upswing. With more housing and more business space on the way, downtown Brunswick is getting closer and closer to living up to his promise. Let’s keep it moving in the right direction.