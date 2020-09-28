Three shot in altercation at Red Carpet Lounge

Three people were shot at the Red Carpet Lounge on F Street in the city of Brunswick early Saturday morning.

One was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville in critical condition, said Capt. Wan Thorpe with the Brunswick Police Department. The other two were treated for their wounds at the local hospital.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Thorpe said.

What prompted the altercation that ended in the shootings is still being investigated, he said.

“We know the parties involved,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out what happened.”

Thorpe did not know the type or caliber of weapon used or whether the people involved reside in the area.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

— The Brunswick News

