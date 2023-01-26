The death of 29 workers in an explosion Feb. 3, 1971, at the Thiokol Chemical plant in Camden County still reverberates among those who were there or lost facility members.
The blast, which also injured another 50 workers, could be heard and felt miles away. Emergency responders from as far as Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida, spend hours treating and transporting survivors, some with life-threatening injuries.
Survivors and others who responded to the disaster will commemorate the 52nd anniversary of that explosion in a public ceremony 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the Camden County Public Service Authority complex, 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland.
The day of the explosion workers had no idea the dangerous conditions as they manufactured flares to support the troops in Vietnam. It wasn’t unusual for small fires to start while the flares were being manufactured.
The day of the explosion, however, a fire spread to a conveyor belt and ignited illuminant pellets in containers near the line. Fire spread to a storage room which contained more than 56,000 flares.
Workers fled the burning building and stood nearby, unaware of a potential explosion. Two small blasts were followed by a large explosion, which caused the casualties. Debris from the building was found more than three fourths of a mile away.
Organizers of the Thiokol Memorial Project, Inc., recently got good news when the Camden County Commission approved an agreement to support the memorial project with $20,000 in annual funding through the county’s hotel-motel bed tax.
The hope is the funding will draw more visitors to the Thiokol Memorial Museum in downtown Kingsland, at 115 Lee St.