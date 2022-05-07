A recent letter called out Republican candidates for state offices for the “inability of each to define what they most strongly opposed, the teaching of critical race theory.”
Can’t speak for them regarding CRT, however here are some staggering facts about CRT.
The basic premise of CRT is that society is divided between oppressors (Whites) and victims (Blacks). It follows the framework of dialectical analysis struggle — a concept created by early/mid 1800’s German philosophers.
One of those was Karl Marx, who built his Marxist/communist philosophy on this analysis and divergence of social class. Today the neo-Marxist framework of CRT inserts race over class. Derrick Bell, said to be the creator of CRT, follows Marx’s lead.
Therefore America’s political, social and legal systems are racist and unjust. They are not valid and must be replaced. CRT overlooks respect for rule of law, authority and accountability/personal responsibility. Convenient.
CRT’s attempt at a “united front” (as coined by Vladimir Lenin — famous communist revolutionary) and now encompasses race and gender to take on democracy and capitalism.
Stringent CRT’ers reject MLK’s call for character over color as well the legal notion of a color-blind society where Supreme Court Justice Harlan wrote, “Our Constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.” Both honorable goals to attain.
CRT roots are Marxist/communist in origin and good reason, especially for parents, not to support CRT in schools. Its form of behavioral/mental indoctrination paves the way for complete transformation and demise of our republic.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island