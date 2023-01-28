I stood at the Western Wall several weeks ago, the holiest site in the world for Jewish people. Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, it is the last remaining outer wall of the ancient Jewish temple. The Western Wall is now an open area synagogue. The old walls of the temple were destroyed and reconstructed many times. Now, the Jews gather there to pray at the Western Wall, the physical location that is as close to the temple mount of the old temple.
I stood and watched taking in the scene as people prayed, some taking notes with written prayers to place within the crevices of the Western wall. I finally stepped up to the wall to pray — even placing a note with the names of my loved ones I was praying for. There is no magic to it, but it was a neat moment to offer prayer in Jesus’ name as such a historical site.
After praying, I took in the whole scene again. I sensed some awe and reverence, but also felt some grief. This was once the place of Israel’s great temple — a place that hosted God’s presence, the ark of the covenant and the altar of sacrifice. During times of Passover in ancient Israel, thousands upon thousands of lambs, goats, and bulls would be sacrificed — the innocent blood shed on behalf of the sins of the people. Now up above the top of the Western Wall where the Holy of Holies and the temple mount once stood is a Muslim holy site, the Golden Dome of the Rock.
Muslims believe Muhammad ascended to heaven from here, and it is there third most holy site. Some try to lump Islam, Judaism and Christianity together because of our connection to Abraham. They say we are praying to the same God. This is very poor theology and non-critical thinking. Allah is in no sense Yahweh, the God of the Bible. Allah is not described in the Quran as a God of love, mercy and forgiveness. Allah only has servants and doesn’t welcome people into His Kingdom as sons and daughters like our Heavenly Father. Allah is capricious and fickle and does not offer much assurance for salvation and eternal life. Muslims believe Jesus Christ did not actually die but was replaced with someone else, and Allah took Jesus back to heaven before the cross.
Islam cannot see or know the beauty of the cross, where Jesus laid down his life in love for our forgiveness. Islam is works, where the-Judeo-Christian faith leads us to grace and mercy.
The Gospel of John said of Jesus, “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14). The Word is Jesus Christ, and this phrase dwelt among us means “he tabernacled among us.” The tabernacle was the original tent of meeting that hosted God’s presence in the Old Testament before the temple was built in Jerusalem. John is clearly making the case that Jesus was now the location of God’s presence. God’s Spirit was no longer found at the temple, or in a building. The very presence of God was/is found in Jesus Christ. As those who follow Jesus Christ, we now have His Holy Spirit inside of us, and we are called the temple of the Holy Spirit by the Apostle Paul.
These ideas came to me in a fresh way there at the wall. There was no need to visit a building for the rest of our lives to experience the presence of God. His presence was not made available to us in the person of Jesus Christ and the presence of Holy Spirit. The apostle Paul called Christians the temple of the Holy Spirit. God tabernacled (His Presence) in Jesus, and for those who trust and receive Jesus, the Spirit of Jesus now tabernacles within us. We can experience the presence of God wherever we are, and there is an even greater manifest sense of His presence when the church/believers gather in worship together.
I stood there at the old temple site remembering now that I am a part of the temple of God as Christ dwells in me. A trip to the Holy Land is amazing, but it is no longer about people coming here to the temple, but our faith is about men and women of Christ, filled with the spirit going out into the all the world to share the grace of Christ and the presence of God with all that we meet. What if the people we meet were to get a great taste of God’s love and presence by encountering us as we allow Jesus to shine through our lives. And that’s the Word.