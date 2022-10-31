The Coastal Symphony of Georgia is your symphony …
… one you can tell your neighbors and visiting friends about. It’s one of which to be proud because of the special music that Director Michelle Merrill selects for the most intriguing symphonic pieces – ones you might not hear otherwise unless you purchase a plane ticket to New York City, Chicago, or Los Angeles. Our superbly talented professional musicians perform in our area because of their love for the keen direction and challenges Director Merrill, who is considered a rising star on the music scene, presents. For a community our size, we are fortunate to have a first-rate symphony.
Music lovers know the therapeutic benefits of listening to live musical performance. It strengthens learning, memory, and cognition, and can lower everyday stress. Symphonic music brings pleasure and contentment as it can either relax or energize your mind. Now you will just have to come to hear your live symphony!
Monday, Nov. 7 will be your next chance to see and experience the sounds of our symphony at Brunswick High School Auditorium. Inspiration will be the theme – with Symphony No. 3 – Eroica by Beethoven, Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll and modern-day composer Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers – Simon is considered an exciting new composer not to miss!
The afternoon of Dec. 4 will be the Coastal Symphony’s traditional Family Christmas Concert. This year the Jacoby Brass Quintet will play holiday favorites at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island. The fusion of trombone, tuba, horns, and trumpet is the perfect holiday blend.
Forty years of musical offerings to Coastal Georgia is a true record of proud performance. More than 20 volunteer board members plus an executive leader work closely each year to creatively raise funds to support 65 talented musicians for each of four symphonic performances. Our musicians also perform for smaller venues such as SoundBites, Salons, and community concerts.
A dedicated group of ever-changing caring volunteers since 1982 has been the backbone of our Coastal Symphony, raising money to help provide live performances. Through the symphony’s Musical Mentors program, we’re able to help educate local school children to the joy in life that symphonic music can bring.
Now it’s your turn.
You too, can get involved. Check out the symphony website, order tickets for upcoming events, and volunteer your time. Join in the excitement a full orchestra brings to us all. We thank those who have come to perform over the years, those who come to listen, who give in support, and give of their time to volunteer.
With a performing arts center soon to be under construction on the campus at College of Coastal Georgia, and with your help, the future looks bright!