A quarter century ago, a group of downtown St. Marys merchants held the city’s first Mardi Gras celebration.
The festival didn’t attract a lot of visitors, but organizers saw the potential in creating another annual event in the city. They weren’t mistaken.
Organizers of the 25th annual St. Marys Mardi Gras expect as many as 25,000 people to Saturday’s festival.
Visitors typically arrive in time for the 10 a.m. parade, which lasts about 90 minutes. Local businesses, civic groups and other organizations compete for the best float.
The parade route, and arts and crafts booths will be in a new location this year because of ongoing improvements at the city’s waterfront where the festival is usually held.
The parade will begin at the normal starting spot at the Meeting Street boat ramp. The parade will go south on Osborne Street to Conyers Street and east to Bartlett Street and end on Weed Street. One of the event organizers, Jolene Andersen, said there will be many signs erected to let people know about the new parade route so they can stake a place to watch.
The grand marshal for the parade is new state Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Camden County.
“We’re excited he accepted our invitation to be our grand marshal,” Andersen said.
The arts and crafts booths that are normally on Osborne and St. Marys streets have also been moved. The booths, which open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., will be set up on St. Marys Street across from Howard Gilman Memorial Park and run several blocks to Bartlett Street. More booths will be set up on about two blocks of Bartlett Street.
Andersen said more vendors are still reserving spaces, but she estimates 100 arts, crafts and food booths will be set up for the event.
“I think we’ve got a good layout,” she said.
There is also plenty of parking available, despite the changes in the festival location several blocks from where it’s normally held on the city waterfront.
The theme for this year’s festival is The Fabulous 50s. People are encouraged to dress in the 1950s theme or any type of Mardi Gras costume.
Many visitors who watched the parade earlier in the morning may plan to spend the day or come back later to watch a free concert by Waterloo Revival at the waterfront park at 4 p.m. The band’s newest hit, “Wonder Woman,” is currently getting lots of radio air play, Andersen said.
“People need to get ready for a great show,” she said.
The festival also has a license to serve beer, wine and spirits, which will be served by Wee Pub.