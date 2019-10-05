Rock shrimp will be on the menu today in downtown St. Marys when the city celebrates the 47th annual Rock Shrimp Festival.
While tasty rock shrimp dinners with all the fixings are the lure, there are also plenty of other activities for festivalgoers to consider spending the day downtown.
An estimated 100 vendors will open their booths at 9 a.m. to sell a wide variety of quality arts and crafts, merchandise and services.
By 10 a.m., much of Osborne Street will be lined with people waiting for the parade featuring floats, classic tractors, public safety vehicles, golf carts and marching bands. After the parade ends, people will have the rest of the day to check out the arts and crafts booths before heading to Howard Gilman Waterfront Park to enjoy live entertainment and presentations throughout the day. Lines will begin forming to buy tickets to purchase rock shrimp dinners, which will be served from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies last. Meals include rock shrimp, boiled shrimp, fried fish, cole slaw, hushpuppies and iced tea. Dinners are $15 and tickets can be purchased with a credit card.
For those who don’t have an appetite for rock shrimp dinners, there will be plenty of booths and food trucks selling a wide variety of fare from corn dogs and cotton candy to oriental food and gourmet fare. City officials consider the Rock Shrimp Festival as one of the city’s signature events that attracts people from throughout the region.