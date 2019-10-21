Glynn Academy became one of the Sweet 16 teams to advance in the Class 6A playoffs Saturday when it handled visiting Mundy’s Mill 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-10).
On Wednesday, the Terrors have the chance to join the ranks of the elite for the third-straight season when they welcome the Harrison Hoyas to town for a second-round match at 7 p.m.
Even before the playoffs began, Glynn Academy (31-10-2, 9-1 Region 2-6A) had crossed the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2015, and it extended its current win streak to three in the first round.
“The girls came out there, and they played phenomenally,” said Terrors head coach Staci Hunt. “It was a nasty, rainy day. It was really dark and kind of dreary in the gym, but they shined right through it.”
Glynn expected to receive a decent challenge from its Region 4 opponent, and it did, even if it wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard.
When facing lesser organized teams, it can sometimes be difficult for high-level players to figure out what spots they need to be in. Instead of playing to take away a cross-court hit or one down the line, the attack locations are more sporadic and unpredictable.
“We had some big changes last week,” Hunt said. “If you watched the game, even though we dominated, we still had some room for improvement on defense, and getting the defensive specialists to where they’re supposed to be.
“The team we played against, Mundy Mills, their hits weren’t very accurately hit, or correctly hit with their hands, so a lot of times the ball would sort of just spiral or it’d go way out of bounds.”
One of the alterations the Terrors made was to move Montana Jackson from her middle position to give her the opportunity to attack more balls from either side.
The strategy paid off as Jackson, who also finished with four blocks, hit 100 percent on seven attacks.
“With Montana, if the passes weren’t directly to the setter, it’s really hard for a middle to get a clean set,” Hunt said.
Lily Hidalgo also had a tremendous game against Mundy’s Mill with 13 kills and six aces, and Kelsey Cabiness hit .500 on 12 attacks.
But it was a pair of seniors that made it all work behind the scenes.
“[Mary Elizabeth Altman] shined as the senior on the court, and Skylar Perez, would be my two seniors,” Hunt said. “Skylar is a libero, and she was all over the place. The more inaccurate their pass, the better she was.
“And ME Altman, there were two different plays where she went from one side of the court all the way to the other to perfectly set our outside hitters.”
The best part of Glynn’s first-round victory for Hunt was seeing her team play up to its ability instead of playing down to its opponent as it has at times this season. That shouldn’t be an issue Wednesday when Harrison comes to Terror Town.
Harrison enters the match 34-22 and ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps, just two years removed from a state title. Indigo Young leads the Hoyas with 231 kills over 106 sets, and she and her sister Sanai have combined to form a devastating force at the net with 92 and 90 total blocks, respectively.
However, Glynn may be too determined for any team to stop at this point. The Terrors lost in the first round of the state playoffs in 2016, and they fell in the Elite 8 the past two seasons, once to the eventual champion and once to the runner up.
“This year, of course, they’re wanting to go all the way,” Hunt said. “They just have that drive and the excitement.”