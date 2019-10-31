Glynn Academy beat its arch-rivals Brunswick last week. Now the Red Terrors look to carry that momentum over in tonight’s road game against Effingham and avoid an upset.
The Red Terrors won on a Chase Gabriel field goal last week to defeat the Pirates 24-21.
Effingham is looking for its first region win of the season this week, and its third win of the year. As for Glynn, the Red Terrors are looking for their second region win and fourth this season.
Leading the way for Glynn is its starting junior quarterback TJ Lewis. He can hurt defenses with his arm and his legs if he needs to. Glynn is a run dominate team, and Lewis is front and center in that offense.
Alongside him is senior running back Nolan Grant, who helped seal the deal last week against the Pirates. Grant is coming off winning the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame player of the game and a 96-yard performance.
Glynn also has freshman Jayden Drayton who was a force last week against the Pirates as well. Every time he touched the ball, he made a big play. The Red Terrors ran a play with him, and Lewis that was identical to the one ran by Deejay Dallas and Randon Jernigan a few years back.
However, after emotional wins like the one against Brunswick last week, sometimes teams have a hard time getting ready the following week. Effingham is on a two-game losing streak and is looking for an upset.
Junior quarterback for Effingham is Zach Garcia. He can sling it all over the field and made some plays against Brunswick a few weeks back. However, the Rebels will be looking to do what Glynn does each week, and that’s running the ball.
This quarterback can diverse the field and make plays when needed. Glynn’s defense needs to stay on its toes and make sure to keep getting pressure like they did last week.
However, Glynn needs to watch out for this defense. Effingham is a stout rushing defense. Grant and Lewis will have to make some plays, and the Terrors might have to throw the ball a couple of times to spread out that Rebel defense.
Gabriel might end up having to kick another winner for the Red Terrors or score some points against this Effingham defense himself.
This game is on the Rebels home turf, and Glynn will have to make sure it stays disciplined. The Red Terrors don’t need any costly mistakes. Glynn Academy is sitting in second place of the Region 2 6A standings right now, and with a win over, Effingham can secure that spot.
However, if the Red Terrors lose, the standings will look interesting, heading into the final week of the regular season. Effingham is itching for its first region win this season while the Terrors are looking to bounce back and keep a good seed for the 6A state playoffs.