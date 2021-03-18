Glynn Academy's boys golf team took home second on Monday at the Savannah Quarters tournament as they shot a 308 total score.
Wayne County won the event by two strokes as they recorded a 306.
Williamson Mosher was the low scorer for the Terrors as he shot a 74. Two strokes behind him was Grady Sanders with a 76.
Trey Pralinsky shot a 77, followed by Shep Davenport with an 81. Those were the four scores taken for their final total score.
Joe Carter and Maddox Stroud rounded out Glynn's scores as they both shot 82 on the day.
"In spite of the windy conditions, we played sloppy, and our scores showed exactly that," said Glynn coach Mike Zito. "We will continue to practice hard on our wedges from 100 yards and in and course management. We have a competitive group of young men, and they were all disappointed in the outcome of the tournament losing by two shots. I’m certain they will learn from this and work that much harder to improve."