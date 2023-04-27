Public input regarding an update of Glynn County’s five-year update of its comprehensive plan has not exactly generated a lot of input.
A survey to gauge community response to a series of questions about living in the Golden Isles only generated 47 responses, and many of those were stakeholders who attended a meeting Wednesday at College of Coastal Georgia.
Aaron Carpenter, planning and government services director of the Coastal Regional Commission, told the audience they would have the opportunity to provide input and to comment on different aspects of the plan.
A little more than 60% of employees working in Glynn County businesses actually live here, with people commuting as far as Chatham County and Duval County, Fla., for jobs in the Golden Isles. More than 90% of workers commute using a car. The lack of connected multi-use paths discourage alternative modes of transportation, according to the plan update presented at the meeting.
One in 10 county residents has some type of disability, but the disability rate for seniors 65 and older is one in three. The county’s health rankings are in the middle of the state’s. Supermarket access is limited for parts of the community and the rates of persons with disabilities is expected to rise as the population ages.
The county is extremely susceptible to the effects of storm surge at all hurricane strengths and sea level rise is projected to continue to increase 10 to 14 inches in the next 30 years and up to seven feet by 2100. Much of the county will be under water and evacuation routes inaccessible in a Category 2 storm.
Goals include more educational and training opportunities, improved access to community health and maintaining a high quality of life for residents.
During a public comment period after the first portion of the meeting, one speaker expressed concerns about the lack of public transportation and the impacts it has on people trying to get to doctor’s appointments or jobs.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said the meetings to update the five-year plan are an excellent opportunity to help the county plan for the future.
“I really hope you will think about the people here now and the people in the future,” she said.
Julian Smith, a St. Simons Island resident, said the meeting was poorly planned and criticized the venue, adding it was difficult to find.
In the last portion of the meeting, stakeholders were asked to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats the county could potentially face. They were divided into four groups to identify the needs and opportunities.
Participants said strengths include natural resources, logistics capacity, education systems, nonprofit organizations and the small business community.
Stakeholders identified weaknesses as transportation, environmental hazards, substandard housing, workforce housing, mental health services, a reactive stance instead of proactive toward problems, and nonprofits with the same goals working in silos instead of together.
Opportunities include land usage for housing, increase in walking trails, access to water, more underground power lines and more businesses.
Threats include hurricanes, floods, fewer home ownership opportunities, short-term rentals, noise and increased tourism.
Carpenter said a list with all the concerns and suggestions will be compiled with the top 5 concerns and priorities in each category. The goal will be to address those issues once the plan is updated.
The plan, which must be updated every five years, gives residents an opportunity to help determine the county’s direction and to ensure a future of sustainable and responsible growth.
Other meetings are scheduled in coming months with a goal of completing a plan draft for review in July.
More public listening sessions and a public hearing are scheduled in August before the plan is voted on by county commissioners and sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which will trigger the start of the 40-day review process.
If everything proceeds as scheduled, the plan will be adopted by commissioners in October and transmitted to the DCA with an adoption resolution.