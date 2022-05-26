Where do you plan to go after this? If you’re going to college/trade school, what do you plan to study?
I plan to go to Auburn University majoring in organismal biology on a pre-veterinary track and minoring in business.
What advice do you have for the underclassmen you’re leaving behind?
Be willing to step out of your comfort zone. Every instance I can remember throughout high school where I stepped out of my comfort zone I ended up enjoying myself, whether it was my first school dance, joining certain clubs and becoming really involved or being apart of the homecoming parade my freshman year.
High school is a time of great change and growth, so I highly recommend stepping out of your comfort zone as you explore your interests.
What was the hardest challenge you faced in your educational career so far?
Learning to balance school life and pleasure was definitely difficult. I was always the type of person who wanted to do everything, and if I was going to do something I was going to do it well but there was never enough time to do it all.
I found if I did too much school I would start to get depressed and overwhelmed with my studies, but if I spent too much time doing my extracurriculars (I ride horses competitively, and I work at the stables where I keep my horse, which is all very time consuming) I would begin to fall behind in school. Learning how to manage both school and pleasure efficiently was one of the best lessons I took from high school.
How do you hope to make your mark on the world after leaving high school?
I think having the pressure of following certain steps to “make your mark on the world” is overwhelming. Having these steps can set you up for failure the minute you fall short of a certain goal. I was completely shocked to hear I was valedictorian because that wasn’t exactly my goal. I knew I wanted to do well in school and challenge myself, so that’s what I did and it paid off.
My goal was simply to work hard and do my best. In life, after high school, I plan to do the same. If I work hard, and more importantly just be kind to others, I think my character will speak for itself leaving my mark through actions instead of accomplishments.