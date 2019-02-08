It’s February, which means love is in the air. And while stores are filling up with hearts, teddy bears and candy, Michelle Merrill is celebrating in another way — through music.
The conductor and music director for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia has planned a concert that will serve as a Valentine’s Day gift to the community. Titled “Elegance and Emotion,” the performance will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the Brunswick High School auditorium. Merrill says this show will feature two of classical music’s greatest loves — Mozart and Tchaikovsky.
“(They) are concert hall favorites, but I mainly chose to put them together because of Tchaikovsky’s deep love of Mozart. If Tchaikovsky hadn’t seen Mozart’s opera Don Giovani, the world would not have Tchaikovsky as a composer, and I find that incredibly interesting,” she said. “Here was a man who devoted his life to music because of the passion he felt when he listened to the glorious music of Mozart.”
While Tchaikovsky had a deep musical love and appreciation for Mozart, the latter had his own love affair with opera. Merrill’s selections from Mozart’s catalogue will include the iconic “Overture to the Magic Flute,” one of his most celebrated compositions.
“In a way, all of (Mozart’s) pieces feel like correspondence and singing between the different lines of music,” Merrill said.
The symphony will also play Mozart’s Concertone for Two Violins in C major, which Merrill notes will feature married musicians — Aurica Duca and Clinton Dewing — taking the lead in the piece.
“I also really wanted to showcase our concertmaster and assistant concertmaster, Aurica Duca and Clinton Dewing, because they are superb violinists, and they also happen to be married,” she said.
“So the Mozart ‘Concertone for Two Violins’ seemed like the perfect way to showcase them together, and let the audience hear a piece by Mozart they might have never heard of before.”
The concert will close with Tchaikovsky’s passionate “Fourth Symphony,” composed at a time in the his life when his music became more personal, emotional and expressive. Just as Mozart had a fiery passion for opera, Merrill notes that Tchaikovsky’s love of ballet is equally evident in his work. And this is yet another way of sharing that love.
“Tchaikovsky, on the other hand, had a penchant for ballet, and in his music — as tragic as it may be — you can still find and hear the dance,” Merrill said.
Tickets for the performance are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.