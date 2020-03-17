Glynn County criminal court dates for superior court, for the current trial calendar and the upcoming pre-trial diversion hearings are indefinitely postponed, according to Rachel Moore, deputy court clerk for superior and magistrate courts.
A criminal court calendar call was scheduled for March 30, with motions set for April 3 and jury selection for a trial week scheduled for April 13. The pre-trial diversion hearings were set for April 2.
Notices will go out once the dates have been rescheduled.
Glynn County Magistrate Court will not hear cases again until April 13.
The chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court ordered the shut down of magistrate courts in the state, calling it a judicial emergency.
The magistrate’s office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive court filings.
Judges also will continue to sign search warrants and handle initial appearances at the Glynn County Detention Center.
According to the clerk of state court, the state court office will remain open for essential functions, and payments will be accepted at the lobby window and online through the payment portal.
Filings will also continue online and at the lobby window, but all criminal and civil matters are indefinitely continued.
The judicial emergency order signed by Chief Justice Harold Melton states courts “should remain open to address essential functions. In particular courts should give priority to matters defined as those necessary to protect health, safety and liberty of individuals.”
Essential functions include matters involving immediate liberty or safety concern, criminal court search warrants, arrest warrants and bond reviews.
All time limits and directives in state legal matters are suspended until further notice. The judicial emergency will last through April 13 at 11:59 p.m., unless extended further.
For federal courts in the Southern District of Georgia, U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall issued a standing order Tuesday covering a number of different aspects.
Security personnel will deny admittance to people who have been in close contact in the last 14 days with anyone from “designated Level 3 countries,” which includes all of Europe, along with China, Iran and South Korea.
Certain other individuals will be banned, including anyone who’s been on a cruise in the last 14 days or who has been asked to self-quarantine.
Additionally, all time limits and specifications regarding speedy trials are suspended through April 17.
The federal courts will continue to operate. All criminal matters will continue as normal, and the clerk’s office will remain open, as will the probation and pretrial services office.