Katelyn Silva of St. Simons Island has been named to the president’s list at Emmanuel College in Fraklin Springs. To be eligible for this honor, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in classes full-time.
• • •
Anna Clark of Brunswick recently graduated from Belmont University with a bachelor of arts English literature with a minor in theatre and education. She was part of the honor’s program. She was a member of Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society; Alpha Chi Academic Honor Society; and Kappa Delta Pi.