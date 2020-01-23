Dear Dr. Wallace:
My family is very religious. No one drinks alcohol, smokes or uses foul language at any time. Prayers are said before every meal and also before bedtime. Religion has made us one big, happy family.
I attend a public school because my family doesn’t want me to travel more than 60 miles roundtrip to attend a private school with religious training similar to our beliefs. I like my school, but one thing makes me uncomfortable. Our physical education teacher uses swear words quite often. By often I mean every day, several times per day.
This really bothers me, but I’m afraid to say anything because my parents would come to my school and cause a big scene. I’d like to tell the principal, but I’m scared he would chew out the teacher and then the teacher would lower my grade or at the very least get mad at me. What do you feel should I do in this situation?
— Righteous Lad, Birmingham, Alabama
Dear Righteous Lad: At no time should a teacher use unacceptable language in the classroom, the gym, the sports field or anywhere a student can hear it. Do have a talk with your principal. You have the right to request anonymity, and based upon my experience, I am certain your principal will honor this request.
You will not be threatened by this teacher; he will never know who mentioned this to school administration. For all he knows, a parent could have been offended by his use of salty language. I do believe you will soon see this physical education teacher will clean up his language quite quickly after you meet with your school’s principal.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m an excellent student and the eldest daughter of what people think is the perfect family. I’m 15 and have never done anything to break the trust that my parents have in me. Still, I’m not allowed to go to the mall with my friends unless one of my parents goes along.
Recently, a very nice boy invited me to be his date at his homecoming dance. I really would like to go, but my dad said no and proceeded to lecture me on how I’m too young and immature to be attending formal dances. He did say that I could attend the prom when I am in the 12th grade, but that is years away! I’ve tried reasoning with my dad and even invited him to meet this boy, but the answer he gives me is always the same — “No!” I love my dad dearly, but I totally disagree with his philosophy about this. What can I do to possibly change his mind? I’ve never been on a date and would like to start dating soon. Several boys have told me that they would like to invite me out on a date, but I have to tell all of them no even though I don’t explain the reason exactly why. I’m getting tired of letting a lot of fun guys down!
— Mature Teen, Hampton, Virginia
Dear Mature Teen: Stubborn dads have difficult times changing their minds, especially when it concerns their daughters wanting to go out on dates. I highly doubt if anything can be done to change his mind for this particular homecoming dance. But it’s time to have a family discussion on when you will be able to start dating.
I suggest you request a chaperoned school event or dance and then ask your father to contact the school so he can find out all about the event and who is overseeing the students.
Since your maturity level appears to be high, 15 could be an acceptable time for a mature teen to start dating. Sixteen is often the age that many parents feel is suitable for their children to begin supervised dating. A prom is definitely a formal dance, but rarely is a homecoming dance considered to be formal. School dances are excellent chaperoned events and excellent venues for first dates. Start the conversation with Dad slowly, and keep your cool at all times. I suggest that even if he says no, you tell him you accept his decision but ask him to call the school to at least learn about these types of events and how they are managed. You can tell him that you can both be more prepared when the next opportunity comes along.