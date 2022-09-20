From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world seems to be raging with fear about everything. I share with my friends that the Bible says that love casts out fear, but most people simply don’t believe it
– L.F.
Dear L.F.: Since the beginning of time, worry and anxiety have hounded the human race. In spite of modern innovations to bring ease, man has not found the cure for the plague of worry.
Physicians have often said that many illnesses are imaginary, the cause being mental distress or worry. When people are polled, it is not unusual to see that worry often tops the list of things that plague them. Cardiac specialists say that it’s one of the causes of heart trouble.
Psychiatrists tell us that worry breeds nervous breakdowns and mental disorders. Worry etches deep lines into the face; it’s disastrous to health, robs life of its zest, crowds out constructive, creative thinking, and cripples the soul.
What’s the answer? Bickersteth, a hymn writer, wrote, “Peace, perfect peace, in this dark world of sin. The blood of Jesus whispers peace within.” In Christ, we are relaxed and at peace in the midst of confusions, bewilderments and perplexities of this life. The storm rages, but our hearts are at rest. We have found peace because we have learned to trust our living God.
Whenever the story is told about the little bird in the midst of the storm, peace falls upon the soul. As the sea waters would beat against the rocks in dashing waves, the lightning flashed, thunder roared and the wind blew fierce, but in the crevice of the rock a little bird was asleep; its head serenely tucked under its wing in peace. Being secure in Christ Jesus brings that perfect peace.