State lawmakers representing Camden County say they want one more public hearing with adequate notice before they support local legislation to establish an authority to oversee a proposed spaceport.
State Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, said he and fellow Rep. John Corbett, R-Lake Park, and state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, want a third public hearing to discuss the creation of the authority after complaints the public wasn’t given enough time before the public hearings held in February were advertised.
Camden County officials held the two public hearings on Feb. 19. The notification for the hearings was issued at noon the Friday before the Tuesday meeting. Enough people complained that the state lawmakers are asking for another public hearing, this time with adequate notification for anyone to attend.
Sainz said he and his fellow legislators also want more information about the makeup of the authority, including the number of members, the length of terms, whether the authority could issue bonds and other details.
“I think the legislative delegation is committed to do things right,” he said. “We need to vett it completely. There’s no precedent.”
Another question is if it would be an airport authority or the state’s first spaceport authority.
“This is purely looking at the mechanism we’re being asked to create,” he said. “We want to be consistent with our delegation. All three of us have to sign off on this.”
The focus of state lawmakers is not to debate whether they support or oppose a spaceport, but simply to respond to a request to create an authority.
He said there is a mixed opinion among fellow state legislators about the creation of a spaceport.
“Spaceport Camden has been a leading topic of discussion from everyone,” he said. “I think there’s a lack of clarity about what the spaceport is. Some like it, some don’t.”
It’s possible an authority could be approved this spring, even though the General Assembly session ends in early April, because the proposed local legislation is not subject to crossover.
“It depends on when we get feedback from the county,” Sainz said. “In theory, we could get something close to May.”