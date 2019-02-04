ATLANTA: Police say an off-duty Atlanta fire captain has been shot and injured during a robbery.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police are looking for two people who approached Capt. Cecil Level and his fiancee Saturday in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.
Police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty says the two gunmen approached the victims while they were getting out of their car and demanded that they hand over their belongings.
Daugherty says the men noticed Level’s Atlanta Fire Rescue Department badge, prompting one of them to shoot him in the shoulder area. They then fled, one of them in a vehicle and the other on foot.
Police say the man who ran away was hit by a vehicle as he left and could be injured. Level was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA: Travelers heading home from the Super Bowl were enduring waits of more than an hour to get through airport security on what city officials have called “Mass Exodus Monday.”
The airport’s general manager, John Selden, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wait times were about an hour-and-a-half Monday morning.
City officials say they expected around 110,000 passengers to be screened Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — well over the 60,000 to 80,000 on a typical day.
The city is hoping to avoid the chaotic scene at the airport on a recent Monday when many passengers waited more than an hour to be screened in lines that stretched into the baggage claim area.
UNION CITY: A police officer in Georgia has been struck by a truck near a convenience store southwest of Atlanta.
Union City police told news outlets that a Fairburn officer was hit by the truck early Monday morning. Both cities are in Fulton County.
— Associated Press