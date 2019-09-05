Georgia shelter quarantines dog area for parvovirus
ATHENS: The dog area of a Georgia animal shelter is under quarantine after three puppies tested positive for the highly contagious canine parvovirus.
News outlets report Athens-Clarke County Animal Shelter announced Wednesday that the area will be quarantined until Sept. 16.
The shelter says several seemingly healthy puppies arrived last week, but by Saturday, one of the puppies became seriously ill and the other two appeared ill. They say the puppies tested positive for parvo and were euthanized after their illness worsened.
The shelter says the remaining dogs were vaccinated and are at low risk of infection.
The cat area briefly closed in July after some kittens were infected by panleukopenia, which is deadly to unvaccinated felines. Workers euthanized 31 cats. A subsequent test showed negative results for one kitten.
ATLANTA: Atlanta police say a man has been arrested in connection with the block party shooting outside the Atlanta University Center library that wounded four students.
News outlets report 21-year-old Isaiah Williams turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and attempted murder.
Police spokesman Carlos Campos says an argument led to the shooting last month during a party celebrating the end of student orientation and the new semester.
The victims, students at Clark Atlanta and Spelman College, included 18-year-old Erin Ennis, 18-year old Maia Williams-McLaren, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer and 19-year-old Kia Thomas. Campos says they weren’t the intended targets.
Campos says Williams isn’t enrolled in the nearby colleges. Police are still searching for a second suspect.
It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney.
DULUTH: Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of raping his estranged wife at knifepoint and then ramming her car with his own as she tried to escape.
News outlets report Gwinnett County police say 40-year-old Eugenio German needs to be arrested as quickly as possible as there’s a chance he’s trying find the woman to “commit more violence upon her.”
A police statement says officers responded Sunday to a report that German had choked, raped and chased the fleeing woman. It says officers spoke to German in Lilburn and then spoke to the victim in Duluth.
It says officers were later unable to find German, who police say is separated from his wife of less than a year. He’s being sought on charges including rape and false imprisonment.